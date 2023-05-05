Home » Gangs collect tolls from students going to schools
Gangs collect tolls from students going to schools

It seems that criminal gangs are charging illegal tolls to students from Oriente de Cali in order to attend school.

These tolls would have a cost of $1,000 and $1,500as denounced by parents, teachers and the community.

“There we can show how different criminal gangs are putting pressure on our students; so that when entering the school they sell drugs and when leavingThey demand the money from them,” said Hugo Lozano, rector of the Nuevo Latir College, in a talk with the 90 Minutes newscast.

“There is constant pressure on the issue of micro-trafficking and other associated issues such as trafficking in girls; These criminal gangs pressure students to sell drugs and when they leave they charge them the money, if they haven’t sold it, they still have the debt,” she added.

Position of the Secretary of Education of Cali:

“We have received an official statement from the rectors; Regarding this, we have established with Security and Justice, with the Mayor, Metropolitan Police, CTI and Prosecutor’s Office a security council to focus the action in the territories, especially in the commune 14″, the Secretary of Education of Cali, Jose Darwin Lenis.

We need to generate security so that there is no school dropoutso that the community is calm and we have academic normality ”, he added.

The Ministry of Education established a psychosocial support for educational institutions, so as not to allow any student to have any barrier to study.

