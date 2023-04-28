“Gangs will never bow their heads to us again”

The deputy head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, affirmed that with the new reality that the country is experiencing, the gangs will no longer intimidate innocent Salvadorans.

“I don’t know how many lives were lost in this Destroyer house in La Campanera, Soyapango, what I do know is that they will never lower their heads to us again,” said the legislator from a house used by terrorists to commit crimes.

Currently, El Salvador is positioned as the safest country in the region, and is close to being the nation with the lowest crime rates in the entire American continent, thanks to the strategies implemented by the current Government.