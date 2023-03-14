▲The view of the Gyeomjae Jeongseon Memorial Room in the Gyeomjae Jeongseon Museum of Art. (Data provided by Gangseo-gu)

Gangseo-gu, Seoul, announced on the 14th that the Gyeomjae Jeongseon Museum of Art will be renovated and reopened.

Gyeomjae Jeongseon Museum of Art is the only art museum in Korea specializing in Gyeomjae, celebrating its 14th anniversary. Gyeomjae Jeong Seon captured the beautiful scenery of the Gangseo region on canvas from 1740 to 1745, during the reign of King Yeongjo of the Joseon Dynasty, during his tenure as Yangcheon County Governor, equivalent to the present head of Gangseo-gu.

The Gu established the Gyeomjae Jeongseon Museum of Art near Gungsan Mountain in Gayang-dong in 2009 to honor the achievements of Gyeomjae Jeongseon, the master of true-view landscape painting, and to inherit and develop the true-view culture.

The district, which started remodeling in August of last year to shed new light on the art world of Gyeomjae Jeongseon, completely overhauled the contents and exhibition direction of the ‘Gyeomjae Jeongseon Memorial Room’ and ‘Jingyeong Culture Experience Room’, and created a ‘ Original painting exhibition room’ was created.

The ‘Gyeomjae Jeongseon Memorial Room’ is composed of a total of 6 themes and contains the life and art world of Gyeomjae Jeongseon. The memorial hall is △1st Pavilion – Forming a family in painting △2nd Pavilion – Opening a new horizon in painting: True Landscape Painting △3rd Pavilion – Drawing the ideal of a nobleman: Hanyangjin Gyeongsan Waterfall △ 4th Pavilion – Reaching maturity : The true view of Yangcheon and the Han River △Panel 5-Finally Achieved: Deukui △Pavilion 6-Gyeomjae Original Paintings.

In particular, in the corner of ‘Yangcheon and Hangang,’ you can experience a realistic exhibition through experiential directing that allows you to compare the paintings left by Gyeomjae 300 years ago when he was in charge of Yangcheon County and the current appearance.

In addition, the newly created ‘Jingyeong Culture Experience Room’ has strengthened experience elements suitable for children’s eye level. In addition to matching the true-view puzzle, the hologram experience hall, which incorporates cutting-edge production media, allows you to directly see, hear, and experience true-view landscape painting, raising dynamism.

The reopening ceremony of the Gyeomjae Jeongseon Art Museum will be held at 2:00 pm on the 16th at the multi-purpose room of the Gyeomjae Jeongseon Art Museum. A special exhibition titled ‘Getting out of shape and standing at the center of existence’ by Lee Nam Lee, a world-renowned media artist, and relay special lectures by Korean art historians are scheduled to follow.

Kim Tae-woo, Mayor of Gangseo-gu, said, “I expect that it will become an art museum where all residents can come to see, enjoy, and experience by conveying the greatness of Gyeomjae, who led Korea’s unique painting, true landscape painting, and the charm of works of art.” We will develop and create Gangseo full of culture and art.”