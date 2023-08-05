Ganna Syrotina: I think that Ukrainians should live in Ukraine | Conversations | .a week

“now I received a warning about the activity of launchers in Russia. Missiles will soon be flying over Kharkiv. I’m going to quickly finish the work in progress and hide in the bathroom,” responds thirty-six-year-old Ganna in the phone call.

Ganna is a music teacher and professional musician playing mostly classical music in an orchestra. Unlike many other war refugees, she was not drawn home by her husband or a well-paid job, but by the feeling of isolation from her homeland and the loneliness she experienced in Slovakia. In her own words, she fell in love with Slovakia, lived here for over a year and met the amazing solidarity of many Slovaks.

“The siren was already heard, that means the first missile, the next one will come after about two minutes. I heard the neighbors running to the basement, I’m already sitting in the bathroom,” she says in a calm voice and continues the conversation almost undisturbed: “Yesterday I was at a concert.

