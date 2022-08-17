Home News Gansu added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection yesterday in Chengguan District, Lanzhou City
News

Gansu added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection yesterday in Chengguan District, Lanzhou City

by admin

According to a report from the Gansu Provincial Health and Health Commission, from 0 to 24:00 on August 16, there were no new confirmed cases in Gansu Province, and 1 new case of asymptomatic infection (in Chengguan District, Lanzhou City) was found at the centralized isolation point. The relevant city or district will be released.

As of 24:00 on August 16, the “0708” epidemic has reported a total of 650 confirmed cases and 3,842 asymptomatic infections. 3 new patients were cured and discharged, and 25 asymptomatic infections were released from isolation. A total of 646 confirmed cases have been discharged from hospital, and 3,818 asymptomatic infections have been released from isolation. As of 24:00 on August 16, there were 4 confirmed cases and 24 asymptomatic infections in the “0708” epidemic, all of which were treated in isolation or medical observation in designated medical institutions.

A total of 2 confirmed cases and 19 asymptomatic infections were reported in the “0806” imported epidemic from other provinces. One new patient was cured and discharged. As of 24:00 on August 16, there were 1 confirmed case and 19 asymptomatic infections in the “0806” epidemic, all of which were treated in isolation or medical observation in designated medical institutions. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Lei and Wang Peng)

