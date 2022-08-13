The information on the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Gansu Province from 0 to 24:00 on August 12 is now announced as follows:

Local epidemic:

From 0 to 24:00 on August 12, there were no new confirmed cases in Gansu Province. 5 new cases of asymptomatic infections (all in Shandan County, Zhangye City) were found in centralized isolation points, and the trajectory information was released by the relevant city or county (district).

As of 24:00 on August 12, a total of 650 confirmed cases and 3,842 asymptomatic infections had been reported in the “0708” epidemic. 6 new patients were cured and discharged, and 172 asymptomatic infections were released from isolation. A total of 631 confirmed cases have been discharged from hospital, and 3,713 asymptomatic infections have been released from isolation. There are 19 confirmed cases and 129 asymptomatic infections, all of which are being treated in isolation or medical observation in designated medical institutions.

A total of 2 confirmed cases and 16 asymptomatic infections were reported in the “0806” imported epidemic from other provinces. All were treated in isolation or under medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Overseas imported epidemics:

From 0 to 24:00 on August 12, there were no newly imported confirmed cases or asymptomatic infections.