Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers as friends

At the crossroad where people get off at Taipei Bridge, barber Gao Jiatong and his younger brother Gao Weichen jointly opened a men’s barber shop. From 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, or even later, regular customers come to the Gao brothers for a call. Haircut.

Although Gao Jiatong is already busy like a spinning top with his own barber shop business and taking care of children, he still goes to work in the breakfast shop every morning during the rush hour at 8 o’clock in the morning. This is his unshakeable schedule for the past 20 years .

Faced with such a busy life, customers often advise him to take care of his health and make a choice when he earns enough money, but Gao Jiatong said with a smile: “I just like to make money, and the greatest sense of accomplishment is watching the numbers in the passbook keep increasing. “

In fact, in addition to the sense of accomplishment of saving money, Gao Jiatong is also grateful to the breakfast shop, so he is willing to work as a student for 20 years during the peak hours of the day.

Gao Jiatong studied in the top three voluntary success high schools in Taipei City, but he was not interested in studying. He just worked in a breakfast shop near the school. After graduation, he added the courier job of delivering property insurance policies. From 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, he could probably earn a lot of money. More than 40,000 yuan, which is much better than the 22K salary that was just emerging at that time.

After dropping out of college, the lady proprietress of the breakfast shop introduced Gao Jiatong to the nearby No. 1 Men’s Professional Styling Salon to learn how to cut hair. This is a very popular barber shop with nearly ten designers in the shop. Gao Jiatong is a fast learner, and after one year as an apprentice, he can pick up scissors and serve customers.

In this way, after Gao Jiatong retired from the army, he began to maintain a fulfilling life of working part-time in the morning to sell breakfast and cutting his hair at noon. It has been 13 years in a flash. It wasn’t until recently that the No. 1 Men’s Professional Hairstyle Salon was relocated, and his younger brother came out to open his business. Gao Jiatong, who is very emotional, wanted to start his own business.

The strength of the former owner is the high-quality quick haircut service, which is not only fast, but also not just pushed with a razor like ordinary quick haircuts. Once you cut it, you will become a regular customer.

This is a valuable experience Gao Jiatong has learned. He cuts hair quickly and well. He can earn more than 100,000 yuan a month just by taking a commission. On average, he needs to cut 800 hairs a month, and he serves more than 20 people every day. guests.

Now that he has come out to open his own business, Gao Jiatong also maintains the characteristics of Kuaishou in the past. From washing to cutting, Gao Jiatong provides one-stop service, and it is estimated that it can be completed in half an hour. It is busy from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm every day, serving at least 16 customers.

Gao Jiatong pointed out that as long as boys get used to cutting their hair, they will not change. They will especially find Gao Jiatong’s shop to have their hair cut, including doctors from National Taiwan University who have served in the past, and some people come from Taoyuan to find Gao Jiatong’s haircut.

When Gao Jiatong was young, he was very introverted and shy. He lowered his head and didn’t dare to look into other people’s eyes. But after entering the service industry, he had to change. His philosophy is to treat customers as friends, chat while cutting, and make sure to meet the needs of customers.

What’s more, Gao Jiatong is very good at recognizing people. He almost remembers the faces and names of all the guests, and even the topics of conversation. I feel at home, and I prefer to come to Gao Jiatong for a haircut. He said: “You can still make money chatting with friends. Where do you go to find this kind of work? The more you chat, the more money you can make.”

Generally, designers will encourage door-to-door customers to care for their hair, perm their hair, and dye their hair, so as to make more money from the same customer. But Gao Jiatong is different from others. He only likes to cut hair, and he doesn’t particularly encourage customers to do value-added services. Instead, he cuts hair handsomely and easily to make customers satisfied.

In order to provide better service, Gao Jiatong’s store adopts an appointment system. He uses his mobile phone to manage all the time, and he can arrange a customer every half an hour. However, Gao Jiatong is also flexible in handling appointments. If he knows that a certain customer has had a haircut for a long time, Gao Jiatong will adjust the itinerary in advance and reserve more time for regular customers.

After becoming his own boss, Gao Jiatong also made some adjustments. He believes: “Customers should spend comfortably, have ample space, and don’t need to be fast, but cut well.” Regular customers can get their hair cut according to their habits, but Gao Jiatong will be very cautious when meeting new customers. Ask about your haircut preference to avoid unnecessary disputes.

Invest in the hairdressing industry and make three suggestions

Although Gao Jiatong graduated from Star High School, he took a completely different entrepreneurial path from his classmates. For young people who want to work in the hairdressing industry, Gao Jiatong puts forward three suggestions:

First of all, inexperienced young people can become apprentices first, and they don’t have to study a major in beauty and hairdressing, because most apprenticeship shops hope that apprentices are a blank slate, otherwise they will have too many opinions and it will be difficult to teach.

Secondly, ask yourself if you really want to learn beauty and hairdressing. If you make up your mind to learn, you can graduate in one year. Finally, Gao Jiatong hopes that young people can persevere after entering the industry. The process is painful, but as long as they become designers, their income will be several times that of apprentices.

motto

Stick to it

Gao Jiatong’s small file

Current job: Barber shop owner

Born: 1986

Education: Successful high school

Experience: breakfast shop, courier, hair stylist

