Garbage and debris in the streets, the ones that arouse the worst perception in Pereira

Among the issues that have received the most attention from citizens in recent times, the environment plays a major role on the public agenda. In the city there are certain aspects that generate a lot of dissatisfaction.

La Perla del Otún has several imperfections that make the ‘urban landscape’ something few want to see. Critical garbage points abound, as well as debris in public spaces, streams, rivers, and other places.

These were precisely the aspects that received the worst perception from the inhabitants of the Risaraldense capital, in the most recent survey of citizen perception of Pereira Cómo Vamos.

Regarding the garbage on the streets, 53% of the people consulted said they felt dissatisfied with this aspect, 24% neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, while only 23% (approximately 1 out of 4 individuals) said they were satisfied with it. this aspect.

The numerous critical points that can be seen throughout the city, cans in public spaces full of waste, street dwellers; buzzards and even dogs spreading rubbish everywhere, cause an appearance of a dirty municipality, in addition to the health problems that this problem entails. These aspects, in most cases, are caused by a lack of civic culture, since many take out the garbage on days or times when the collection car does not pass, there are also those who throw their waste in any green area, broken or river. It doesn’t matter that signs not to litter are placed in a place, this instead of generating awareness seems to invite people to throw their garbage bags where the notice is.

Rubble is another visible and tangible problem in the city. Construction waste cannot be thrown into compactor trucks, it must be disposed of in rubbish dumps and not in the La Glorita sanitary landfill, however it is common to see in Pereira that bags with rubble are removed together with ordinary waste. Some people pay the so-called motocarreros to get rid of the rubble, but many of them do not take it to a proper disposal site, instead they throw it into or around bodies of water.

Air quality

Pollution produced by mobile sources (vehicles), businesses, and the use of firewood for cooking cause a negative impact on air quality. Pereira has not registered serious situations in this regard like Bogotá and Medellín, but there are areas of the Risaraldense capital where pollution is seen and breathed.

In the Perla del Otún there are some stations for measuring air polluting particles, experts in the field affirm that more of this equipment should be installed to know the levels of contamination in different parts of the municipality.

Air pollution is generating more and more respiratory problems among citizens, and this situation is reflected in the increase in consultations for respiratory diseases, also remembering that these pathologies are among the main causes of death in Colombia.

One of the actions that mitigates air pollution problems is the number of trees in a territory. In the aforementioned survey, people were asked about their satisfaction with this aspect, to which 51% responded that they felt satisfied.

Water quality

The water consumed in the urban area of ​​Pereira can be consumed directly from the tap. The Otún River is in charge of supplying the vital liquid to thousands of homes in the capital of Risaraldense, but this body of water, like others in the city, has two realities. The first in its upper basin where you can see a clean river without smell and with the presence of abundant fauna and flora. The other part when you enter the urban section is very different, a lot of garbage, sewage and in some places an unbearable smell.

When asked how satisfied they are with the quality of water in the city, 44% said they felt comfortable with this environmental aspect, 28% neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, and 21% said it is not good.

It must be borne in mind that one of the most important projects being considered in the city in environmental matters is the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant (PTAR) on the Otún river, which would allow the water to be largely decontaminated of this tributary, as well as those of the Consota River.

Noise and pollution display

In the aforementioned survey, Pereirans were also asked about their perception of the noise level in the city, at this point the following results were obtained: 49% satisfied and 38% dissatisfied. In the Circunvalar and the center, multiple complaints have been filed for excessive noise.

Regarding visual pollution, only 3 out of 10 respondents mentioned being satisfied, while 38% expressed dissatisfaction.