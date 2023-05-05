Garbage truck merged with road after fire

The fire brigade had to move out to a fire in the middle of downtown Ottweiler. A garbage truck caught fire. This is reported by spokesmen for the police in Neunkirchen and the local fire brigade.
Fire breaks out on the B41 in the middle of Ottweiler
Accordingly, the accident happened on the inner-city B41, here Martin-Luther-Straße. Around 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, sirens sounded across the city. Shortly thereafter, sirens could be heard from several directions.
According to the first information from the fire brigade, the fire should threaten a nearby residential building. Other units then had to move in as well. The heat had damaged the shutters of the house on the main thoroughfare, police later confirmed. When rescuers arrived, flames were erupting from the car.
Residential house also endangered, damage from heat
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. the message came: The building was no longer in danger. At the emergency call hereeat itthat people should stay in the house. But there were no injuries, says the police spokesman.
The driver, who first noticed smoke from inside, escaped unharmed. He is said to have been the one who called for help.
Environmental alert: diesel and oil spill into canal
As a result of the accident, the car lost around 150 liters of diesel. In addition, around 50 liters of oil, which is intended to keep the refuse truck’s hydraulic system running, spilled out. Both got into the sewers. Because of the environmental alarm, representatives of the relevant state office (Lua) were also on site.
Meanwhile, a snow burner had to be requested to get at the smoldering garbage inside the car. It is said to have been waste paper. Because the hydraulics of the transport were destroyed by the fire, the transporter had to be opened by force. In addition, an excavator was ordered for this waste.
The route will now remain closed until at least Saturday morning
Since the accident, there have been significant traffic delays because the B41 through Ottweiler is the direct connection between Neunkirchen and St. Wendel. The route is closed in both directions. The diversion takes place via the Wiebelskirchen district of Neunkirch.
At first, the investigators hoped that the passage could be released again in the evening. But later it turned out that the destroyed garbage truck is not moving and is still blocking the way.
Wreck merges with the roadway, blocking the route
Because the body had gotten so hot in the fire that it melted into the asphalt of the street. This is reported by a police spokesman in the evening on SZ request. That’s why employees of the State Office for Road Construction (LfS) from Neunkirchen came to the scene of the accident to assess the damage.
It is still unclear whether parts of the road surface with the wreckage have to be removed in order to clear the federal road. That’s what the research should show. However, that is dragging on. The B41 will remain closed overnight. Only in the course of Saturday morning should at least one lane be accessible. The police have not yet given an exact time.
What is the cause of the accident
So far, she assumes that a technical defect is responsible for the fire. However, the investigators want to play it safe. That’s why specialists should sift through evidence.