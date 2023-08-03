Home » Garcés and Salcedo, co-directors of the U
Two Valle del Cauca congressmen will be part of the new collegiate leadership of the Partido de la U.

They are Senator Juan Carlos Garcés and Representative Víctor Manuel Salcedo, both very close to the former president of the community, Dilian Francisca Toro, who resigned from this position to start his candidacy for the Governor of Valle del Cauca.

The new co-direction of the U is made up of three senators: Juan Felipe Lemos, Juan Carlos Garcés and Alfredo de Luque, and three representatives to the Chamber: Hernando Guida, from Magdalena; Wilmer Carrillo, from Norte de Santander, and Víctor Manuel Salcedo, from Valle del Cauca.

What will be the position of the community under the guidance of this co-direction?

“We will not be a stick in the wheel for the government, but we will also raise our voices and make constructive criticism of projects that are detrimental to the highest interests of the country,” said representative Víctor Manuel Salcedo.

