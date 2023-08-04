Garcés requests trial for Petro

After learning of the statements by Nicolás Petro in which he admitted the alleged entry of illegal money into the campaign of his father, Gustavo Petro, the Valle del Cauca congressman Christian Garcés called on the Commission on Accusations of the House of Representatives to initiate a impeachment trial against the President of the Republic.

Garcés, who had already denounced Petro, said that, given the seriousness of what the president’s son said, the Accusations Commission cannot continue to evade the issue.

“They cannot evade their responsibility in the Commission, they cannot continue sending our complaints to the National Electoral Council, an entity that must also carry out the investigation, but in the House of Representatives we hope that we will respond to our country by carrying out the investigations and that the political trial against Gustavo Petro”, said the representative to the Chamber for the Valley.

As will be remembered, when a couple of months ago the then Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, said what he said, which is summed up in the alleged irregular income of $15 billion to the presidential campaign, Christian Garcés, along with Senator Miguel Uribe and former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez denounced Gustavo Petro before the Accusations Commission.

And, since then –with a recusal against two pre-Tri representatives-, the Valle del Cauca congressman has complained about the inaction of the Accusations Commission on the issue.

another complaint

This Thursday, hours after Nicolás Petro said that irregular money entered Gustavo Petro’s campaign, Senator Jonathan Pulido Hernández -Jota Pe Hernández- filed a new complaint before the Commission of Accusations of the House of Representatives to request that it be opened an investigation against the President of the Republic.

The senator of the Green Alliance requested that “as determined by Article 329 and the following of Law 5 of 1992, the constitutional procedure to determine the legal and political responsibility of the President of the Republic be initiated.”

The big question is whether the Accusations Commission, so passive in the previous legislature, will move or not in this case…

Until recently, the Historical Pact had control of this cell of the Chamber, but on Wednesday, August 2, the conservative representative Wadith Manzur Imbet was elected president, which was interpreted as another of the political defeats suffered by the government of President Gustavo Petro in the Congress of the Republic since last July 20.

What will be the position of the new president of the Committee on Accusations of the Chamber? What the country needs is not for him to defend the President of the Republic, nor for him to try to sink him, simply for him to act independently and stick to the law and the truth, regardless of whether this favors or harms Petro.

