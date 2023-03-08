Home News Gardens of Secrets, composition and music at the opening of the International Forum for Artistic Creativity in Rabat
News

Gardens of Secrets, composition and music at the opening of the International Forum for Artistic Creativity in Rabat

by admin
Gardens of Secrets, composition and music at the opening of the International Forum for Artistic Creativity in Rabat

The audience of the Forum, which filled the Mohammed V Theater, and enjoyed musical paintings signed by the qanun player Yousra. On the same night, the audience had a date with one of the latest and most successful theatrical experiences, and it was related to the wonderful play “Hadayek al-Asrar” by the “Akoun” troupe, signed by the artist Muhammad Al-Hur, directed by the creative actors Yassin Ahjam, Jalila Al-Talmisi and Hajar Al-Hamidi.

The opening ceremony included, in addition to the exhibition of plastic paintings, an exhibition of books and publications, which was hosted by the theater gallery.

In addition, the International Forum for Artistic Creativity presents, from Monday, March 6 to Saturday, March 11, 2023, a rich program of practical activities, artistic workshops and cultural events, in various educational and social institutions for the benefit of college students, and all those interested in educational, artistic and literary affairs from Morocco and abroad.

Among the festival’s programs is a study meeting entitled “Military Arts and Education”, supervised and coordinated by theater critic Dr. Hassan Al-Yousifi, with the participation of Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Shabaki and Abdullah Al-Muti’.

See also  Feltre, woman wins 5 million with a scratch card at the Buffet in the station

You may also like

[마음 상담소] A long, long night as if...

10 former FARC members charged with crimes against...

This “Promote Lei Feng’s Spirit and Pass the...

Solidarity: City of Dortmund provides humanitarian aid for...

“Tik Tok” announces the storage of Europeans’ data...

Chaos in mobility on Campo Serrano avenue due...

Rosenbauer restarts IT

Néstor Lorenzo uncovers cards against Korea and Japan

Israel: Thousands of women form human chain for...

Bitter memories of a woman complaining, with all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy