The audience of the Forum, which filled the Mohammed V Theater, and enjoyed musical paintings signed by the qanun player Yousra. On the same night, the audience had a date with one of the latest and most successful theatrical experiences, and it was related to the wonderful play “Hadayek al-Asrar” by the “Akoun” troupe, signed by the artist Muhammad Al-Hur, directed by the creative actors Yassin Ahjam, Jalila Al-Talmisi and Hajar Al-Hamidi.

The opening ceremony included, in addition to the exhibition of plastic paintings, an exhibition of books and publications, which was hosted by the theater gallery.

In addition, the International Forum for Artistic Creativity presents, from Monday, March 6 to Saturday, March 11, 2023, a rich program of practical activities, artistic workshops and cultural events, in various educational and social institutions for the benefit of college students, and all those interested in educational, artistic and literary affairs from Morocco and abroad.

Among the festival’s programs is a study meeting entitled “Military Arts and Education”, supervised and coordinated by theater critic Dr. Hassan Al-Yousifi, with the participation of Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Shabaki and Abdullah Al-Muti’.