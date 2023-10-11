Gareth Sella takes office as deputy youth minister

This appointment refers to the statements by President Petro during the closing of his campaign in 2022 when he said the following: “A person who has lost an eye in the social outbreak and who is capable of directing the youth with all the clarity, like a lighthouse, despite the fact that they wanted to take away the light.”

How was Sella Moreno’s possession?

On the morning of October 11, The vice president and Minister of Equality, Francia Márquez, inaugurated Gareth Sella Moreno as Vice Minister of Youth, a position attached to the Ministry of Equality.

“Who are these young people that the opposition calls criminals? There are many who, like Gareth, have been violated by the State or who have died in this violent society (…) violence has taken them out of the mothers’ arms,” ​​said the president during the event.

Besides, He explained that this new ministry would have to focus on three main problems that young people face in the country: Guarantee rights, seek opportunities and regulate, but not prohibit, social neighborhoodism.

For his part, Sella, during his speech, explained that his objective with the vice ministry is to ensure that “the youth are rebellious, they protest, they shout“Let them raise their fists, let them claim what is theirs.”

This possession, as indicated in the press release, is one more step to achieve the goal that the Petro government set at the beginning of its mandate of returning to Colombia, a country where “no young person has to experience a false positive again or they have to gouge their eyes out when they raise their voice.”