Garlic arrowroot pasta from cook Oksana Vozniuk

News

by admin
Summer is a generous time not only for harvest, but also for culinary ideas. Have you ever tasted garlic arrowroot pasta? If not, it’s time to prepare it, using the recipe of the famous Ukrainian cook Oksana Vozniuk.

— I have been using garlic arrows for culinary purposes for a long time, – says Oksana Vozniuk. – YI add it to salads, make pasta, freeze it. I recently made pasta and I want to tell you that anyone who hasn’t tried this dish is missing out. Spread the paste on fresh bread — it’s incredibly tasty. Enjoy at home not only with bread, spread on donuts, add to borscht, stew, salads, pasta.

Garlic arrowroot paste

Garlic arrows – 300 g Sunflower or olive oil – 400 g Lemon juice – 30 g Salt – 5 g (I used Svan salt) Ground black pepper – 1 g If desired, you can add ginger and chili.

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. We put the paste in sterilized jars and pour oil on top so that it can be stored better. The oil will not allow air to enter, put it in the refrigerator or basement or cellar for storage.

Bon appetit!

Previously, “FACTS” published recipes for tomatoes without vinegar for the winter and blackberry jam with coffee.

Photo from Oksana Vozniuk’s album

110

See also  Passed or rejected: the ten TV series of 2021 to be canceled or reviewed in 2022

