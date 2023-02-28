Economy in chiaroscuro: garments and activities related to tourism and catering are growing, traditional textiles and neighborhood shops are doing badly

The analyzes of the Chamber of Commerce and Confcommercio. Nearly 300 signs have been shut down in the last ten years, while public establishments, bars, hotels and restaurants are showing a comeback

A small step forward for businesses that in the province of Prato, in 2022, increased thanks to the packaging, tourism and food and beverage sectors. A positive sign, albeit faded, which clashes with the markedly negative one of commerce with a loss that continues year after year and which since 2012 has led to almost three hundred fewer shops. The one taken by the latest analyzes by the Chamber of Commerce and Confcommercio is a photo with many more shadows than lights.

Last year closed with 33,615 registered businesses, 29,000 of which are active. A figure on the rise after three years of flat calm and little hope. Some timid signs have finally arrived and suggest a development that could return to pre-pandemic levels. There are sectors that are recovering oxygen and others that are floundering: data from the Chamber of Commerce speak of a sharp decline in companies active in the textile sector with a loss of 4.3 per cent and in the plastic and rubber industry as well as the chemical and of the pharmaceutical sector which fell by 3.2 per cent. The backward step of the mechanical industry is less evident, with a drop of 1.2 per cent.

On the other hand – it is appropriate to say so – the manufacture of leather goods is flying, with a +6.9 percent; the growth of packaging was more contained – +2.6 percent – ​​and of the food and beverage industries, +1.9 percent.

Construction, tourism, catering and accommodation facilities are also recovering. Combining all the data, the balance between registered and closed companies is positive: closures go from 8 percent in 2021 to 7 percent in 2022 (the volume consists largely of foreign companies that open and close at the speed of light ), while enrollments go from 7.7 to 7.9 per cent. There are 4,600 inactive companies in the Prato area, ie in the process of dissolution, liquidation or composition with creditors.

“The unknowns regarding the energy crisis, inflation and the difficulties of being able to make forecasts weigh on the data – commented the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Dalila Mazzi – it is also true that our territory is characterized by a resilient entrepreneurship which, albeit with difficulty, he has been able to resist until now”.

Only negative news from the latest report by Confcommercio which speaks of 296 insignia switched off between 2012 and 2022 throughout the province of Prato. Retail trade everywhere: ten years ago there were 970 shops in the historical centre, today there are 832 with a 15% loss; in the suburbs, the shops have increased from 994 to 836. A total of 1,964 shops in 2012, 1,668 today.

A panorama, that of commerce, full of fog with a single glimmer: the rise of public businesses, hotels, bars and restaurants which in the historic center have gone from 460 to 498 in ten years and in the suburbs from 373 to 459 with a total that it goes from 833 to 957, which is an increase of 15 percent.

“The dynamics relating to shops is worrying – the words of the president of Confcommercio Prato Pistoia, Gianluca Spampani – to reverse this trend as soon as possible, all those processes that can lead to a tangible urban redevelopment must be accelerated. On the one hand, we are comforted by the growth of public establishments, but it is essential to stop the erosion of the retail trade”.

