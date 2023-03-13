Home News Garupal and El Eneal residents complain about dangerous hole
Garupal and El Eneal residents complain about dangerous hole

Garupal and El Eneal residents complain about dangerous hole

The inhabitants and people who move daily on Calle 12, between the Garupal and El Eneal neighborhoods, reject the poor condition of the road in which there are different holes; the largest is called by some “the crater”.

A community leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, told EL PILÓN that the cavity is growing more and more and that it has caused accidents.

The source added that for about a year they have requested the Valledupar Mayor’s Office, through the Community Action Board, to fix the hole, but so far they are not sure of the improvement of the road.

Near the Eduardo Suárez Orcasita school there is a completely deteriorated section. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

“We filed an official letter before the Secretary of Public Works asking for the arrangement and the officials came, looked and left. We went there (to the Mayor’s Office) to ask when, but they told us that it was in a project. The hole has extended and it is time and they have not fixed it, ”said this person.

EL PILÓN consulted the municipality’s Secretary of Works, Efraín Quintero, if there is any project, program or activity to solve this problem, but until the closing of this edition there was no response.

This is the exact location of the deteriorated road. /PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS.

A RISK FOR STUDENTS?

There is also concern on the part of parents of families from the Eduardo Suárez Orcasita educational institution who come from the 5 de Enero and Divino Niño neighborhoods because the section is deteriorated up to a block before reaching the school, which also puts minors at risk. old and young people who travel by bicycle, car and motorcycle.

