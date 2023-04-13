More questions than answers left the heated debate in the Departmental Assembly on the construction of the new infrastructure, which due to delays in the start of the work, will have an extra cost of more than $23.700 million.

Newspaper of Huila, Close-up

By: Gloria Camargo

After more than four hours of debate, the debate on “Analysis and socialization of the Construction Project for the New Tower of the San Vicente de Paul Hospital in the municipality of Garzón” ended without clear answers.

The debate had been cited by the deputies José Armando Acuña Molina and Carlos Ramiro Chavarro Cuellar (from virtuality), sought to clarify why, after the launch of the project during the first half of 2022 for 75 billion pesos, to date nothing has happened.

It should be remembered that last year, the then Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz Gómez, had announced an allocation of resources in the order of 45 billion pesos, plus 25 billion from the Government of Huila.

A project with 0% execution

This project completed one year of approval on March 30, 2022, and currently, according to the Departmental Assembly, it should have a minimum of 60% progress in its execution, however, although it could start the process of compliance with requirements and execution, it is ‘ stranded’.

According to Deputy Armando Acuña, “this project is urgently required by the department and the region, not just the municipality of Garzón. This is a project with a long-term vision for patients from Cauca, Caquetá and Putumayo, who arrive at the San Vicente de Paúl hospital”.

And he added that the concern persists given that although the investments by the national portfolio and the Department were announced, in addition to the two budget additions for more than $9,000 million, it is worrying that the entity headed by the manager, Jorge Humberto González Bahamón, until the turn of the total resources on December 14, 2022, no advance was made on the work.

“There practically begins the process that advanced the San Vicente de Paul Hospital, but then there remains a great concern and that is that it starts at the end of the year. You had made some adjustments to that project that had already been modified from $91,000 million to $75,000 more or less, you made the price adjustments to advance the process because the prices were for the 2021 validity with a view to the 2022 validity, but at the end of the year. What I have understood is that the project, once its two bidding bases were completed, was declared void because, according to the bidders, it does not allow it to be developed with the prices that are available and the project had just been adjusted to the prices, so what happened there? “, he pointed.

In response, César Alberto Polania, Secretary of Health of Huila, indicated that the “procedures that must be taken for the viability of a health project through the Ministry and the agencies that contribute to the financing should not be ignored. There are some steps that must be exhausted and that was done with the Garzón project ”, he indicated.

At the same time, he added that “the updates by the Municipal Hospital were presented on March 10” and added that at the end of next week the concept will be generated to be presented to the national order.

González Bahamón indicated in turn that the project has only been declared void in its award process through a public call, and in reference to why the construction of the new tower did not begin this year, that everything was due to the current situation economy and the increase in the prices of construction materials.

“Everything has gone up in price, the costs of materials, labor and transportation, which in relation to fuels have risen more than 15%. Exceeding the percentage actively planned for the project”, he argued, while explaining that for example the machines, air conditioners, elevators, among other equipment are imported, which has thrown the accounts that were delivered at the end of 2022 out of balance.

The harsh criticism

Meanwhile, Deputy Camilo Ospina, pointed out that he only hopes that because the millionaire resources have not been executed in the approved project, they should not be returned to the coffers of the National Government, which in several cases has already done so.

“I was surprised to learn that the project does not have the administrative capacity to advance the process. I did not know that information. They have a $30 million consulting contract to execute and monitor the contractual process, which means that the ESE does not have a lawyer, an accountant or a technician who can monitor the preparation of the preliminary studies and make them responsive to what say Procurement Manual”, he pointed out.

In his second observation, he added that “today the project has an additional cost to carry out the same works, the same number of tables, consulting rooms, the same indicators with an extra cost of $23,000 million. The resources of the National Government were approved in December 2021, they arrived in the first three months of 2022 and on March 30, 2022 the project was approved in the Regional Fund for $25,000 million, that is, as of April 1, It could start with the process of fulfilling the requirements to complete the works.

It is clear that the project is unbalanced, they have been thinking about contracting for more than a year and here, in this room, in the governors’ room, I told you, Doctor Polanía, that they should contract the execution of the works and that they could start the process of contracting from the first day of April of the year 2022 ”, he pointed out.

And he explained that there is an increase in the prices of materials, “in the year 2022, the cement package was around $24,000 in Garzón, obviously with just reason today, one year later, it is worth $32,000. How are we going to justify that for administrative negligence of the executor of the project? That the works today are not complete.

If they had brought out a contractual process in April 2022, we would not be in this problem today. Why didn’t they hire him in April 2022? Why did the contract process start in December with three days to go until the end of the year?

On the other hand, Héctor Julio Ríos, a civil engineer who works as support for a commercial company called R & J SAS, which has a service provision contract with local ESE, indicated that the work is being done “more responsible, responsible, objective and healthy way so that the project is carried out fully, with all the conditions that it deserves. There are some conditions of special technical specifications in health issues”.

And he was supported by the Hospital Manager who finally pointed out that the project is still viable “legally and financially. It has always been the will of the Departmental Government that this project become a reality. This project is not 10 years old, it has been going on for more than 25 years and it has already become a “Chinese tale”. I don’t want to go down in history and I don’t want to leave the legacy of being a manager who promised what he wasn’t going to deliver. I reiterate, this depends on external factors, it depends on administrative procedures, but I am convinced, I am a man of faith, respecting religious beliefs, but I am confident that we are going to get this project off the ground.”