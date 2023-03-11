Home News Garzweiler opencast mine: RWE suspects sabotage – power pole buckled
News

Garzweiler opencast mine: RWE suspects sabotage – power pole buckled

by admin
Garzweiler opencast mine: RWE suspects sabotage – power pole buckled

AOn the site of the Garzweiler opencast mine in North Rhine-Westphalia, an approximately 80-metre-high electricity pylon has buckled. As the operator of the opencast mine, RWE assumes that the pylon was “deliberately damaged and brought down”.

An RWE spokesman said on Saturday: “Should it have been sabotage of the critical infrastructure, we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.” The police confirmed that “the influence of third parties is likely”. According to the company, the mast supplies the mine with electricity.

also read

To be on the safe side, two of the four circuits running over the mast were switched off. However, the Garzweiler opencast mine is still in operation: “The power plants can also continue to work.”

According to RWE, an employee discovered the collapsed mast on Friday and alerted the police. Experts anchored and secured the mast accordingly on Saturday night.

Damaged power pole at the Garzweiler opencast mine

The power pole at the Garzweiler opencast mine was clearly at an angle after it was damaged

Source: dpa/-

The police began an investigation at the scene. A photo from the crime scene shows that screws were loosened and metal parts were obviously sawn off.

See also  Unitre Ivrea, the challenge is to return to pre-Covid numbers: quality courses to restart

You may also like

“O Sole Mio” – Twelve tenors sing with...

Vida Medical Unit carried out awareness campaign

The spicy photos of Ana del Castillo on...

The first cold wave in the beginning of...

Nordic Combined: Lamparter third in Riiber win in...

He drank with some friends and they ended...

They register tremor in Cesar: Did you feel...

FC St. Pauli: 2-1 against Fürth – seventh...

Landy Torres said that he will end the...

the salary of his employees and some confessions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy