The Yopal Urban Police inspectorate, attached to the Planning Secretariat, led a new sealing operation to construction works that were being carried out without their respective permits or licenses and which ended with the sealing of seven works in the center and some neighborhoods of the city.

The urban police inspector, Pedro Julio Martínez Cristancho, pointed out that the suspension of the works occurred because none of them had a construction license. “Seven constructions for commercial premises and residential constructions were sealed. In this order of ideas, and depending on the type of construction, initially the sealing and suspension of the work is proceeded and the person in charge must approach the Urban Police Inspectorate, where they will be instructed on how to correct their current situation.

So far in 2023, a total of 15 works have been suspended and sealed for violating the urban regulations defined in article 135 of the National Police Code. The sealings have taken place in the sectors of downtown Yopal, Caño Seco, the Luis Hernández Vargas neighborhood, La Esperanza, Provivienda, Altos de Manare and Los Laureles.

In the next few days these activities will continue in the city, so it is recommended that developers have the corresponding permits in the existing urban curatorships in the Municipality before starting construction, to avoid fines that exceed the value of the licenses.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

