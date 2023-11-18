Home » Gas and energy subsidies will continue in 2024, Minister of Economy assures deputies of the Finance Commission – Diario La Página
Subsidies for gas and electricity will continue to be delivered to Salvadorans next year by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, stated the Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayem, who attended the Finance Commission this Friday to detail the distribution of the budget. of that State portfolio corresponding to 2024.

Given this commitment assumed by the official, deputy Giovanny Zaldaña highlighted that all these decisions made by the Government of President Nayib Bukele have been supported by the new Legislative Assembly, since they represent an enormous economic benefit for the population, especially those with limited economic resources. .

The legislator highlighted that, through the Ministry of Economy, this Government has taken timely measures to protect the family economy. This occurred, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, which triggered global inflation to skyrocket.

Legislator Raúl Castillo said that although other countries are still going through difficult financial situations, in El Salvador the government has promoted appropriate measures to take care of the families’ economy, among which he mentioned subsidies and the elimination of tariffs to several products.

Regarding the budget distribution for next year, the head of Economy detailed that of the $57.5 million allocated, $3.2 million will be allocated to innovation and competitiveness, $2.1 million will be allocated to strengthening the facilitation of foreign trade, $3.4 million will be invested in simplification and digitalization of procedures, $4.8 million in facilitation, promotion and investment attraction programs to generate more jobs, among other areas.

