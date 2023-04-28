Gas cylinders leave Cuenca – breaking latest news

The fuel storage project in the Cuenca canton, built by the hands of the Revolución Ciudadana movement, continues with subsidence problems, forcing the authorities to relocate them.

The public oil company, Petroecuador, announced the relocation of two bottles for the storage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), to the province of Guayas, after exhausting technical and economic efforts to try to save all the infrastructure of the Products Terminal Limpios de Cuenca, which is part of the Pascuales polyduct.

A work that sinks

The work was built in the government of Rafael Correa Delgado, by the Brazilian Odebrecht, whose top executive in Ecuador confessed to having given several hundred million dollars in bribes to access contracts with the State. In January 2023, the industry authorities took a tour with the press and one of the main findings was the identification of construction deficiencies that compromised the stability of its infrastructure; and, according to the Petroecuador website, the situation would be “extremely delicate” since “it does not comply with international standards for the operation, in addition to damage to the soil that compromises the stability of spheres and storage tanks of said hydrocarbon facility. In addition, there would be damage to the seals, pumps and operating valves, so that its operation would be 50% of its nominal pumping capacity. The cost of improving the infrastructure would be USD 48 million and the construction of a new facility, for a value of USD 201 million.

On March 22, through the official Twitter account of Petroecuador, the disassembly work of the gas bottles was announced, announcing that, “they continue with the work for the disassembly of the spheres in the Terminal Cuenca, Azuay . Earth movement is carried out in order to enable the access road and stabilize the area where the cranes will work; as well as, the preparation of the land and the construction of diversion channels for rainwater coming from the mountains behind the area of ​​the spheres are carried out ”, reads the statement on social networks.

Likewise, it has been warned that the contract for the disassembly, transfer and installation of the LPG spheres would cost USD 20.6 million. Its execution period would be 510 days, from February 2023. The resources for these works have been considered within the judicial process that the Ecuadorian State initiated against Odebrecht for damages. The spheres will be taken to the LPG terminal of El Chorrillo, in Guayas.

terminal defense

In this context, a group of citizens from Azuay have reactivated as a collective called “Por Cuenca”, and are carrying out a campaign to disseminate what they consider to be a negative decision for provinces such as Loja. “What worries us the most in the southern region of the country is the disassembly of the gasoline and diesel reservoir,” said Teresa Bermeo Pesantez, spokesperson for the citizen group, who came to the city to fulfill a media agenda and spread the news.

In his opinion, the repercussions for Loja would be negative, since it would affect the supply of gas and also liquid fuels. “Diesel and gasoline will no longer be brought from a closer part, with 6 hours of transport, but from Guayas with a delay of 10 hours”, which would increase the danger on the roads and increase the cost of the basic basket , according to his judgement. “Not only Loja is affected, but also Morona Santiago, Cañar and a part of Zamora”, and he insists on the hypothesis of the disassembly of the entire plant.

The spokeswoman for the Cuenca collective commented that, if the land subsides in said work, it should be relocated anywhere in the province of Azuay or Cañar, but they would not agree with the transfer to the Coast. “What we think is that it is a political and economic decision of the same mafias as always, related to the fuel transportation monopoly,” she specified.

Local opinion refutes the Azuaya hypothesis

This medium consulted a former president of the Association of Gas Stations about the effects of said decision, who knew how to state that historically Loja has been supplying itself with fuel by land, so the transport of liquid fuels from La Troncal or Pascuales would not be a major problem. , in Guayaquil. “There would be a minimal increase in freight, but it’s not much,” he recounted.

“In gas it is not a problem either because the spheres that are being transferred from Cuenca to Guayaquil only supplied the people of Cuenca, since Loja always brings it from Guayaquil”, for which he stressed that it is a local problem in the province of Azuay.

anti-corruption observatory

According to the Anti-Corruption Observatory of Ecuador, in the Pascuales – Cuenca pipeline, “the Basic and Detail Engineering studies carried out by Caminosca SA would have an approximate value of USD 370 million”; however, according to the inspector, Egis Internacional, due to technical and mechanical failures, Petroecuador would have disbursed an additional USD 126 million so that the work can be built by Odebrecht.

Meanwhile, in the audit carried out by the ABS Consulting company, with the support of UNDP, the total unit cost of the Poliducto would be high by 150%, and according to the State Comptroller General, due to structural failures, up to 2020 USD had been spent 90 million in works —which did not provide conclusive solutions to the shortcomings of the Polyduct—, which is why it has a “high risk of total collapse” due to the instability of the slopes and structural failures that affect the foundation soil. (YO)

Given

The cracking and subsidence of the land, where the work has been built, have forced it to function at 50% of its capacity.