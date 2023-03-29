Ecopetrol reported that, due to the multiple terrorist attacks against the infrastructure of the Caño Limón-Coveñas Pipeline, it was necessary to suspend the dispatch of gas from the Gibraltar plant, in order to guarantee the safety of operations.

The Gibraltar Gas Plant, located in Toledo, Norte de Santander, is of great importance for the energy security of the country. From there, 38 million cubic feet of natural gas are dispatched per day, with which the essential demand for domestic gas is supplied, as well as the industrial demand of an important part of the departments of Santander, Antioquia and Norte de Santander.

Ecopetrol rejected the attacks carried out against the Caño Limón – Coveñas pipeline, because they not only generate risk for people and the country’s energy infrastructure, but also cause irreversible damage to the environment.

Source: Ecopetrol

