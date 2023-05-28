Gas explosion on Rügen: suspected negligent arson

The house was completely destroyed in the gas explosion on Friday. Debris flew several hundred meters and damaged at least 13 neighboring houses and several cars. According to Mayor Iris Möbius, no one was injured.

The explosion also broke out a fire in the holiday home area on the outskirts. The flames first spread to a thatched house, which was fully engulfed in a few minutes. The flames then engulfed a neighboring apartment building. Its residents were able to get to safety in time. According to the police, they were able to return to their apartments on Friday evening. Another pair of residents stayed with relatives.