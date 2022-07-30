Listen to the audio version of the article

Change the method of calculating the price in the gas bill. The Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) announced, on Friday 29 July, the correction of the course that will start with the next quarterly update of the users under protection (approximately 7.3 million domestic customers on a total of 20.4 million, about 35.6%), i.e. starting from 1 October. In essence, the cost of the material in the gas bill will be determined in a different way from what is currently the case. And this, explains the Authority, both to prevent the high price increases that would have affected end users by maintaining the current method and to ensure the resilience of the Italian gas system.

How the cost of gas is calculated

To understand what will change in the calculation, it is good to remember that the price paid by all of us in the gas bill can be grouped under four main items: the cost of gas (which includes the amounts invoiced in relation to the various activities carried out by the seller to supply natural gas to the end customer and consists of a fixed quota and an energy quota), the cost of transport and management of the meter (in which the items covering the various activities that allow sellers to deliver to customers are instead natural gas), expenditure on system charges (which serves to finance the costs relating to activities of general interest for the gas system that are paid by all final customers of the gas service), and, finally, taxes ( which include the amounts related to the consumption tax, the regional surcharge and the value added tax).

What changes in the bill

The change announced on Friday by Arera specifically concerns the calculation of the first item, that relating to the cost of gas and, in particular, the so-called Cmem component which corresponds to the expected cost for the purchase of gas which is then resold to customers. and which applies to the gas consumed (euros per standard cubic meter). In essence, the Authority has decided that Cmem will no longer be defined taking as a reference the so-called Ttf, the main wholesale reference market for gas trading, but the Italian PSV, the virtual trading point that corresponds to gas price index in the peninsula.

No more risk coverage costs passed on to users

In this way, explains Arera with number one Stefano Besseghini, “the costs of covering the risk will not be transferred to the consumer, but the advantages deriving from any decisions, such as the ceiling on the price of gas, that may be assumed will be transferred. at European level”. The latter is a piece on which the Draghi government has particularly fought and on which Europe has begun a reflection in order to identify a possible recipe.

When will the new method come into effect

The new method will be in force until the end of the gas protection, currently scheduled for January 2023 and the value of the raw material component will be published on the Authority’s website at the beginning of each month following the reference month. Not only. Arera has also established greater transparency obligations for sellers who will have to provide maximum information to users in the event of price recalculations compared to what was previously invoiced both in the bill and on the website by creating a specific section.