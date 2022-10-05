A gas leak on Tuesday morning alarmed the Santa Bona neighborhood. As a precaution, around 10 am, while waiting for the technical surveys, via Mandruzzato was closed. The local police intervened on the spot. The road, which connects Strada di San Pelaio to Santa Bona Vecchia, must remain closed for three days. Once the construction site is completed, it will be open again on Saturday.

The gas leak occurred in the section of pipeline that passes under the bridge of the Botteniga river, near the monastery of the Visitation, just before the intersection with Strada San Pelaio. The municipal agents then blocked the circulation. Via Mandruzzato is one-way, therefore access from via Santa Bona vecchia has been closed. The commander of the local police of Treviso, Andrea Gallo, was informed and updated by the agents on the spot of the situation.

The alarm, in real time through social media, at 10.20 am yesterday morning was given by the mayor Mario Conte: “A gas leak has occurred in via Mandruzzato,” warned the citizens. “The entire road was closed as a precaution, for technical checks and restoration operations.” However, there were no dangers for the residents and it was not necessary to proceed with evacuations.

To proceed with the works, however, the bridge must be completely closed to traffic. For this reason, the road will have to be closed to vehicles in the next three days. A bulldozer had already arrived yesterday morning to proceed with the removal and then the replacement of the pipeline. It involves changing about twenty meters of piping. According to what was ascertained by the technicians, the pipe has suffered losses due to wear over time. The signs are also evident from a visual examination, with the external part ruined by decades. As regards the supply of methane in the district, there will be no problems in relation to the construction site. In recent months, however, some residents of via Mandruzzato had complained about problems due to the “open sewer” and pollution of the ditches, due to unauthorized discharges. A problem that has been going on for years but which, as explained by the councilor for public works, Sandro Zampese, will soon be resolved. In fact, along via Mandruzzato the ditching of the ditches is foreseen and therefore the construction of a cycle path. On the one hand the viability will be made safe, on the other hand the sewage drains will be made up to standard. The Municipality had already sent warnings to the inhabitants who pour their domestic sewage into the ditches.