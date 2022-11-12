Re-entry under price protection

On the other hand, those who find themselves in the free market will not suffer any impact from the postponement. But he can, if dissatisfied with his own offer profile, identify another proposal, always on the free market, or return to the guardianship service at any time. The return, in fact, is always possible. To activate it, it is sufficient to stipulate this specific contract with any sales company: in fact, in the gas sector, all sellers must include the protection service among their offers.

And the protection service, as is well known, is marked by economic and contractual conditions regulated by the Authority. Which, recently, has changed the mechanism for updating the gas bill of users under protection, linking it to a new parameter and modifying the scan (no longer quarterly but monthly).

The role of the Authority

Currently, according to the latest data provided by Arera, there are approximately 7.3 million domestic customers still in conditions of protection in the gas sector, out of a total of 20.4 million, approximately 35.6%. It is up to the Authority, which has already started the process, to define the various steps for the definitive opening of the gas market, now postponed by one year.

The regulator, before the extension decided by the government, had published in recent weeks a consultation document that outlines the criteria to be followed for the removal of price protection.

The aim is to introduce gradual elements to accompany the transition process towards the free market, also with adequate auction mechanisms. No abrupt transition, therefore.