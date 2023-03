“It’s a signal that things are going in the right direction,” says Friedrich Pöttinger, Managing Director of Energie Ried. His company announced on Friday that it would reduce the gas price for around 1,500 household and small commercial customers by 45 percent from 21.59 cents gross per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 11.99 cents as of May 1st. This applies to existing and new customers. There is a price guarantee until the end of September 2024.