The fears of Europe

The definitive stop to gas flows by Moscow is a fear, in some cases it has already become a reality, which all European countries are dealing with. Not only because of the fear of being left in the cold, but also because of the inevitable strong impact on the economy. The energy crisis is serious. And it requires a common response from Europe that will make it possible to reduce energy costs for families and businesses ”, insists von der Leyen.

In the difficulty, however, an opportunity could also emerge, underlined by the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco: “We are living in a very difficult time of high energy prices and rationing risks, but we must not lose the minimum of opportunities that high prices have” , their usefulness “to accelerate the energy transition”, he stressed, opposing a firm no to requests for a return to fossil fuels.

In Italy, the Russian gas supply compared to the overall one had for some time now been less than 10%. The suspension of supplies to Tarvisio, where the Trans Austria Gas Pipeline (Tag) arrives, does not therefore change the situation significantly.

At least at this time when temperatures are still mild throughout the country.

Eni’s expansion plan

The stop, however, makes it increasingly urgent to implement the plan carried out by Eni for the enhancement and diversification of gas supplies to replace the more than 20 billion cubic meters per year imported from Moscow until last year. Additional supplies through the pipelines are already arriving from Algeria.