Decisions, expert opinions and statements on the planned natural gas exploration well in Molln, all of which are available to the Steyrer Zeitung, show a tough struggle to decide whether this project is to be or not – and how differently one and the same project can be evaluated. However, it also becomes clear how powerful the Mineral Resources Act (MinroG) is and how little importance nature conservation enjoys even in a national park community like Molln.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook