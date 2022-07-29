Listen to the audio version of the article

From 1 October, new methods of updating the cost of gas raw materials will be introduced for users in the conditions of protection, today approximately 7.3 million domestic customers, out of a total of 20.4 million, approximately 35.6%: in fact, the update will become monthly and no longer quarterly, overcoming the use of forward quotations, in order to intercept possible actions to reduce prices. This will be associated with a report to Parliament and the Government and the start of an emergency table with consumer associations.

In force until the end of the gas protection

It is a note from the Arera that lined up the news due to the further dramatic increase in wholesale energy prices, linked to the conflict in Ukraine and the reduction in gas flows practiced by Russia. The new method, linked to the emergency situation, will be in force until the end of the gas protection, currently scheduled for January 2023, a term that the Authority has requested several times to be aligned with that of the electrical protection purpose, scheduled for January 2024. Also to immediately intercept any national and European price containment initiatives, the ARERA has decided to no longer use forward prices on the wholesale market as a reference, but the average of the actual prices of the Psv wholesale market. Italian, while increasing the frequency of updating the price which becomes monthly, no longer quarterly.

Besseghini: called to extraordinary interventions

«Too high prices, an ongoing war and a clear use of gas as a geopolitical lever call us to take extraordinary measures, to try to guarantee the defense of the consumer and the security of supply. The use of a more dynamic price formation mechanism will make it possible not to transfer the costs of hedging the risk to the consumer and, instead, to immediately transfer to him the advantages deriving from any decisions, such as the ceiling on the price of gas, which may be assumed to European level ”, explains the president of the Authority, Stefano Besseghini.