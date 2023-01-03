Listen to the audio version of the article

Increase the gas bill for families still in guardianship. On the basis of the average performance of the Italian wholesale market in the month of December and for consumption in the same month, there is a 23.3% increase in the bill for the standard family in protection compared to November. The Arera communicates this, explaining that in December the price of the gas raw material for customers with contracts in protected conditions is set at 116.6 euros/MWh, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily throughout the month. In the first weeks of December, gas prices even reached peaks of around 135 euro/MWh.

Gas, the December bill increases by 23.3%.

If the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment had used the old method of updating the gas protection (quarterly ex-ante instead of monthly ex-post) during the entire last quarter of 2022 a component of the gas price would have been applied to cover natural gas procurement costs (Cmemm) of over 240 euros per megawatt hour. The method adopted by the Authority instead made it possible to apply a Cmemm of 78 euro/MWh in October and 91.2 euro/MWh in November, explains the Authority.

General expenses for the first quarter of 2023 eliminated

The Arera also recalls that as required by the Budget Law, for the first quarter of 2023 it has already eliminated the general system charges also for gas. The gas price component covering procurement costs, applied to customers still under protection, the Authority points out, is updated by Arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (PSV day ahead) and published within first two working days of the month following the reference month.

Gas, the typical family spent 1,866 euros in 2022

The cost of gas for the typical household (which has an average consumption of 1,400 cubic meters per year) in the year between January and December 2022 was around 1,866 euros, up 64.8% compared to the same period in 2021. The ARERA announces, noting that this effect occurs despite the savings obtained with the new method of ex post monthly updating introduced by the Authority last July.