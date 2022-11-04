Listen to the audio version of the article

After months of continuous increases, the gas bill for households still under protection (7.3 million domestic customers) shows a decline: -12.9% compared to the cost of the third quarter of 2022. To push down spending there were two factors: the significant drops in gas prices that occurred in the last few weeks after the peaks of the summer months – when, as will be recalled, the price of gas also exceeded 300 euros per megawatt hour on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (the Ttf) the main European methane exchange hub – as well as the decision taken by Arera to change the calculation method, linking it no longer to the trend of the Dutch market but to the price on the Italian wholesale market (the so-called Psv day ahead ).

In one year, gas spending grew by 67%

Thus, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm) for customers with protected contracts will be set at 78.05 euros per megawatt hour and will represent the basis for calculating the new gas invoice values. The drop in the October bill, however, does not change towards the trend in spending for the typical household (the one with average gas consumption of 1400 cubic meters per year) which, in the rolling year (November 2021-end October 2022), it grew by 67% with the final bar at 1,702 euros.

Besseghini: let’s not let our guard down

In short, the increases were felt. And quite a lot too. And, looking to the next few months, the president of the Arera, Stefano Besseghini, invites “not to let your guard down”. The cost of gas, he comments after the update, “recorded a drop compared to the previous quarter, but the percentages should not be misleading. The values ​​remain very high compared to the past and, if it is true that they had a modest impact for families in the summer period, they will determine more demanding bills with the increase in consumption in the winter season, with prices that are expected to rise due to greater demand. of the cold months »Hence the hope to keep attention« on energy saving and efficiency. The Authority’s commitment – he concludes – remains maximum, to guarantee the tightness of the entire energy system as the first necessary condition for consumer protection ».