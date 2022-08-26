Listen to the audio version of the article

The pressure of the parties on the government is growing to put a hand to a new intervention to calm the effects of a gas price that on Thursday 25 August broke through the ceiling of 300 euros per megawatt hour on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Thus the opening of the Deputy Minister of Economy, Laura Castelli (“there are margins for a new decree, I believe we must intervene in the next few days”), were followed first by the words of Alfonso Urso, senator of Fi and president of Copasir, who , in asking the government to intervene, he said he was “concerned about the speculation against Italy made by those who speculate on the price of gas.”

Calenda (Action): stop during the election campaign to support the government plan

And then the invitation to the political forces of the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, “to stop the electoral campaign to support the government plan, including the regasification plant, and a possible budget variance”. A paper, the latter, which, from the Rimini meeting, has also returned to dust off the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, after thundering against Europe that hesitates on the price cap and decoupling the price of energy from that of gas. «If the European Union does not understand that the rules on these two fronts must be changed, it ends up playing Russia’s game. And if you cannot change them, because some large European country is opposed, we cannot avoid raising the issue of the budget gap, of how we can help families and businesses to overcome what is likely to be, next September-October, a truly deadly passage ».

Probable Cdm next week

The circle around the executive, therefore, is tightening and it is therefore very likely that a Council of Ministers will be convened next week to give an initial response to companies exhausted by price increases. Given the urgency of the moment, Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in constant contact both with all political forces, starting with the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and with his ministers, starting with the owner of the Economy Daniele Franco who, in recent days, has seen the colleague of the ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, for a first survey on the possible measures to be implemented.

Two-stage intervention

The government plan would provide for a two-stage intervention. With a new provision that would go to the next CDM, while the two gas and energy release decrees on which Mite works with Via XX Settembre and which provide for the sale of gas and electricity to energy-hungry and SMEs should be ready by early September. calm down.

On the table the discounted Cig for the sectors most affected

Already next week, however, an initial response to the alarm cry of the companies could arrive. The hypothesis on which we would be working is that of the extension of the Cig discounted for the sectors most affected and of a strengthening of the tax credit already provided for energy and gas eaters. Minister Giorgetti is pressing for the current bar (25%) to be raised to 50%, but the proposal would be cautiously held back by the Economy colleague Franco who holds the purse strings because it would cost too much to the state coffers. Much more likely, therefore, that from the current 25% it will go up to 30%, however, offering companies weighed down by the costs of electricity and gas another breath of fresh air. Which someone in the government would also like to add to the zeroing of VAT on gas (today at 5% due to the cut repeated by the latest government decrees) which, given the exceptional nature of the phase, could be authorized by Brussels for a transitional period.