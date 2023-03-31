By Editorial EL PILÓN

Through a statement, Gases del Caribe reported that it received the recognition of being one of the best companies to work for women after an evaluation process carried out by the firm Great Place To Work Colombia.

The company, which It was ranked 7th nationallyis among the companies that bet on the development of all their employees equally.

According to the statement, by the end of 2022, the percentage of women in leadership roles was 34%and at the address of the company, 50%. “48% of its collaborators are women, thus contributing to a more just and equitable societyin which men and women are valued for their abilities and not for gender stigmatization”the company noted.

“Among the benefits of promoting gender equality is the improvement of communication and interpersonal relationships, the reduction of the wage gap, the redistribution of social roles and cultural transformation”, explained Clementine HolguinDeputy Administrative Manager of Gases del Caribe.