Gases in Ruíz reached 1,800 meters high

by admin
The authorities are monitoring the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, which yesterday presented a column of gases that reached 1,800 meters in height.

In addition, monitoring by the Colombian Geological Service indicates that earthquakes associated with “the activity of the lava dome located at the bottom of the Arenas crater”.

Experts do not rule out a possible eruption in the coming days or weeks, for this reason they maintain the orange alert in the area.

Yesterday the ash column reached 1,800 meters high, measured from the top of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, and could be seen from some municipalities of Risaralda, Caldas and Tolima.

In this regard, the entity indicated in a statement that “the release of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere and degassing in the volcano continues. In this sense, it is important to mention that the dynamics of the gases inside the volcano have shown some changes as evidenced by the seismic signals”.

He added that “inhabitants in the Siphon sector, seven kilometers northeast of the crater, reported noises at dawn.

earthquakes

As reported by the entity, last Monday the Ruiz registered an increase in earthquakes related to “rock fracturing inside the volcanic building and due to this seismicity earthquakes have occurred in the Arenas crater and are associated “to the activity of the dome, bulge or mound, of lava located at the bottom of the crater.”

The latest statement from the Service indicates that “the seismicity located to the southwest of the volcano also presented low energy levels and remained at an average distance of four kilometers from the crater.”

