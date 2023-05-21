Gasoline and diesel will drop by 0.2 yuan each starting from the 22nd

China National Petroleum Corporation stated that the decline in international oil prices has slowed down, and with the launch of stabilization measures, gasoline and diesel will each absorb 0.1 yuan; from 0:00 on the 22nd, gasoline and diesel will each be reduced by 0.2 yuan. From the cumulative 112 years to the end of April, CNPC has absorbed a total of about 3.678 billion yuan.

After the adjustment, the reference retail price of CNPC is 28.6 yuan per liter for 92 unleaded gasoline, 30.1 yuan per liter for 95 unleaded gasoline, 32.1 yuan per liter for 98 unleaded gasoline, and 27.4 yuan per liter for super diesel.

The 7D3B weekly average price of CNPC’s floating oil price adjustment principle this week fell by 0.95 US dollars, and the exchange rate of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar depreciated by 0.057 yuan. The domestic oil price fell by 0.86% according to the formula.

CNPC pointed out that according to the adjustment principle of the floating oil price mechanism, each liter of gasoline and diesel should be reduced by 0.1 yuan, which is already lower than that of neighboring countries in Asia (Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Star). Oil price stabilization measures, the first stage absorbs 25% amplitude adjustment and rounds up, each absorbs 0.1 yuan per liter of gasoline and diesel, and the actual domestic gasoline and diesel prices are each reduced by 0.2 yuan per liter.

