Home News Gasoline and shopping vouchers: one thousand euros for every worker at the Santa Giustina paper mill
News

Gasoline and shopping vouchers: one thousand euros for every worker at the Santa Giustina paper mill

by admin
Gasoline and shopping vouchers: one thousand euros for every worker at the Santa Giustina paper mill

The Gedi Group shopping guide

See also  They pretend to be a policeman and a water technician: they enter the house and steal 60,000 euros from an 80-year-old

You may also like

World Cup, Morocco in the semifinals. The coach:...

World Cup, Morocco in the semifinals and celebrations...

Mattarella positive for Covid: the president isolated in...

Shot in the villa in Farra di Soligo,...

Trieste, stabs partner after quarrel: a 54-year-old arrested

Hit by a car and thrown several meters...

Maccagnan and the FCC funds, “Don’t sell us...

Falls from forklift, dead worker in Cesena

Glass Onion is a rare example of a...

Athletics festival in Bard, rewards for excellence in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy