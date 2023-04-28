Gasoline at $16,000, will continue through the roof

During his first statements as appointed Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, informed that the price of a gallon of gasoline will rise to 16,000 pesos to reach the international price.

However, Bonilla explained that for now there are no plans to increase the price of fuels, including diesel, also for cargo vehicles.

Bonilla agreed to review the formulas for the stabilization fund.

The new Finance Minister stated that “we are going to respect the fiscal rule, but we have to review the behavior of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, which is the one that has broken it.”

In this sense, he added that this “means that gasoline prices have to rise, as planned, until it is verified again with the international price.

tax gap

Bonilla recalled that during his presidency, Iván Duque did not raise it, which left a gap of 30 billion pesos.

For this, he explained that the price of current gasoline must reach the order of fifteen thousand or 16 thousand pesos, but that this will arrive in three years, since the increase will be gradual and will allow the Stabilization Fund for Gas Prices to be balanced. the fuels.

The new minister also made reference to the repercussion that the rise in gasoline will have on inflation, and stated that he was aware of what that means.

Bonilla affirmed that “inflation is falling in food and what keeps it in universe 13 today is the price of gasoline. What we need to bring down is all the inflation of food and other goods. But we have to continue covering the gap left by the Gasoline Stabilization Fund”.

