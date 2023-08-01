Gasoline in Colombia continues to rise

The first of August marks the beginning of a new month and, with it, an increase in the price of gasoline in Colombia. Starting today, a gallon of gasoline will go up $600, putting it at an average value of $13,564.

Since 2022, the price of gasoline has been increasing, due to the need to solve the deficit in the fuel stabilization fund, which currently registers a gap of 37 billion pesos. Since October 2022, a gallon of gasoline has gone from costing around $9,380 to 13,564 pesos. In other words, in less than a year, the increase exceeds $4,000.

This is the third consecutive month in which an increase of $600 has been registered, which worries citizens who are already anticipating the impact on their pockets. According to the president of the republic, Gustavo Petro, the objective is to reach the international price of gasoline and, once achieved: “With a small surplus to pay the debt generated, we will let gasoline prices float with international ones, which seem go down during the end of the year and following months, “said the Colombian president at the time.

“It is projected that the price differentials will close at the beginning of 2024 for regular gasoline and at the beginning of 2025 for the ACPM, with which the government would ensure that the spending pressure associated with the FEPC disappears during the four-year period,” reported the portfolio in the 2023 financial plan update

This means that, in the remaining four months of the year, not counting August, an increase of $2,400 would be pending, which would place the price of gasoline at the end of 2023 close to $16,000.

According to the National Government, the redistribution of the resources collected would allow an increase in the national budget and investment in areas such as education, health, tertiary roads and energy transition.

Gasoline price list by city

Bogota: $13,973

Medellín: $13,906

Cali: $13,997

Barranquilla: $13,694

Cartagena: $13,603

Hunting: $13,853

Bucaramanga: $13,734

Villavicencio: $14,073

Manizales: $13,957

Pereira: $13,940

Ibagué: $13,908

Meal: $11,916

Cucuta: $12,025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

