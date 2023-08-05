Home » Gasoline in the country rises another $600 as of August 5
News

Gasoline in the country rises another $600 as of August 5

by admin
Gasoline in the country rises another $600 as of August 5

Another $600 will rise for gasoline in Colombia starting this Saturday, August 5. Diesel and ACPM will remain at the same value.

With this new increase, the average price per gallon is 13,564 pesos.

“These measures are intended to reduce the significant fiscal impact on the national government due to the dynamics of international refined product prices, which present a significant gap compared to local prices,” the authorities indicated.

Villavicencio continue with the highest fuel price with ($14,073), Followed by Cali ($14,073), Bogotá ($13,973), Manizales ($13,957), Pereira ($13,940), Ibagué ($13,908) and Medellín ($13,906), Montería ($13,853), Bucaramanga ($13,734), (Barranquilla: $13,644) , Cartagena ($13,603), Cúcuta ($12,025), Pasto ($11,716).

With this increase, the Government completes eleven consecutive increases in the price of current gasoline, totaling more than $4,000 pesos. According to the Ministry of Finance, the price of this fuel will reach $16,000 per gallon in November of this year.

It should be remembered that this measure was launched in October 2022 in order to reduce the value of the gasoline subsidy and thus reduce the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC).

See also  Posters seen in front of Edeka branches: allegations of strawberries

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: Website Error Disrupts Access to...

Apparently a drone attack near the Crimean Bridge...

The transformative power of food production in Mauritius

Bahía Solano: they release a whale that had...

The Federal Agency for Civic Education is threatened...

Kaixian Spring Orange Basketball Team Triumphs in First...

National legislative: Towards the in-depth examination of all...

In the Drummond conservation area, 140 species of...

Di Campli is the Mastrogiurato 2023 in Lanciano...

IX Games of La Francophonie-Football: Burkina-Faso meets Cameroon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy