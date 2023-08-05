Gasoline in the country rises another $600 as of August 5

Another $600 will rise for gasoline in Colombia starting this Saturday, August 5. Diesel and ACPM will remain at the same value.

With this new increase, the average price per gallon is 13,564 pesos.

“These measures are intended to reduce the significant fiscal impact on the national government due to the dynamics of international refined product prices, which present a significant gap compared to local prices,” the authorities indicated.

Villavicencio continue with the highest fuel price with ($14,073), Followed by Cali ($14,073), Bogotá ($13,973), Manizales ($13,957), Pereira ($13,940), Ibagué ($13,908) and Medellín ($13,906), Montería ($13,853), Bucaramanga ($13,734), (Barranquilla: $13,644) , Cartagena ($13,603), Cúcuta ($12,025), Pasto ($11,716).

With this increase, the Government completes eleven consecutive increases in the price of current gasoline, totaling more than $4,000 pesos. According to the Ministry of Finance, the price of this fuel will reach $16,000 per gallon in November of this year.

It should be remembered that this measure was launched in October 2022 in order to reduce the value of the gasoline subsidy and thus reduce the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

