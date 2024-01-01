Home » Gasoline price in Valledupar rose $498 in the new year
New year, new price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valledupar: $13,281, as reported by the Federation of Fuel and Energy Distributors (Fendipetróleo) in Cesar this January 1.

According to the union, the increase for this month was $498 compared to November 2023, when the national government authorized the last increase from the previous year. For its part, the ACPM remains stable at $8,079.

PRICE FOR BORDER AREA

It is necessary to mention that this price applies to the capital of Cesar because it is in a border area, but the cost of sale to the public in non-border municipalities is according to the national average.

