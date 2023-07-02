Gasoline price rises in Colombia another $600 this July

Another 600 pesos rises as of this Saturday, July 1, the cost of gasoline in the national territory, with which the reference price is 12,964 pesos, as determined by the Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission. Meanwhile, the ACPM price remains unchanged, $9,065 average.

However, by cities the price is the reference price according to the table reported by the CREG:

-Bogota, $13,373

-Medellín, $13.306

-Cali, $13.397

-Barranquilla, $13,044

-Cartagena, $13.003

-Monteria, $13,253

-Bucaramanga, $13,134

-Villavicencio, $13,473

-Pereira, $13.340

-Manizales, $13357

-Ibagué, $13,308

-Meal, $11,116

-Cúcuta, $11,425

With the adjustment to gasoline, according to the CREG, the aim is to reduce the fiscal impact on public finances and the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, FEPC, due to the gap between national prices and international prices.

The Regulatory Commission affirmed that “Colombia continues to have one of the most competitive gasoline and diesel prices in Latin America due to the operation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, which has mitigated the inflationary pressure of price increases oil and its derivatives in recent months,” they said.

According to the CREG, “in the event of not having had the operation of the FEPC so far in 2023, the price of current motor gasoline would have been, on average, more than $3,883 above the current average sale price for gallon and diesel in more than $7,725. with RSF

