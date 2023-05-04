Gasoline price rose again: the increase is 600 pesos

The price of a gallon of gasoline increased by 600 pesos as of this Wednesday, May 3.

The average price throughout the country will go from 11,167 to 11,767 pesos. This was reported by the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG) on Tuesday night.

The entity has also indicated that the cost of ACPM or fuel for diesel engines will not change and will remain at 9,065 pesos.

The increase in the cost of gasoline is in line with the idea of ​​the National Government to dismantle subsidies to fossil fuels, as part of its environmental policy. In fact, the new Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, indicated that the price will continue to rise until reaching between 15,000 and 16,000 pesos per gallon.

