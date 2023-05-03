Gasoline rises again: Ministry of Economy

Fuel prices will experience new fluctuations starting Tuesday, informed the General Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines (Dgehm) of the Ministry of Economy.

The entity announced the new fuel prices for the different regions of the country, in which special gasoline increases, regular gasoline and low sulfur diesel decrease.

Superior or special gasoline will increase this fortnight by four cents, while regular will experience a drop of five and six cents, depending on the region, and diesel will reduce its cost by 13 cents.

The new variations will be in force between May 2 and 15.

The gallon of superior gasoline will be at 4.71 dollars in the central zone, 4.72 in the west and 4.75 in the east of the country.

In addition, the regular one will be sold at 4.34 dollars a gallon in the central and western zone, while in the east it remains at 4.38.

For its part, low-sulfur diesel, which is used in industry and cargo transportation, is $3.83 a gallon in the center, $3.84 in the west, and $3.88 in the east.

The new fuel prices coincide with repeated claims by the population about a sustained increase in the basic food basket, which is already reaching $250 per month.

The day before, organizations critical of the Government of different political tendencies joined forces during the march for International Labor Day to demand an increase in the minimum wage from 365 to 600 dollars.

Members and leaders of the political parties Nuestro Tiempo, Vamos and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) joined the demands of unions and social organizations against the high cost of living in the country.