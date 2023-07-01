Gasoline rises another $600 and reaches $13,000 per gallon

Another $600 per gallon of gasoline will rise starting at midnight this Saturday, July 1, according to the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (Creg).
With this increase in several cities the gallon exceeds $13,000 per gallon. Regarding the price of diesel remain stable.
“To advance in the reduction of this subsidy, starting tomorrow, Saturday, July 1, the value of regular motor gasoline will have an average readjustment of $600 per gallon throughout the country, while diesel prices will remain stable” reported the Ministry of Mines and Energy.
On average, the price of fuel would look like this in several cities in the country:
Villavicencio: $13,473
Cali: $13.397
Bogota: $13,373
Manizales: $13,357
Pereira: $13.340
Ibague: $13,308
Medellín: $13.306
Hunting: $13,253
Bucaramanga: $13,134
Barranquilla: $13,044
Cartagena: $13.003
Cúcuta: $11,425
Meal: $11,116
Diesel prices remain stable: Cali ($9,484), Villavicencio ($9,457), Pereira ($9,429), Manizales ($9,417) and Bogotá ($9,357).
It should be remembered that the Government indicated that “Colombia continues to have one of the most competitive gasoline and ACPM prices in Latin America due to the operation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (Fepc), which has mitigated the inflationary pressure of the increases in the prices of oil and its derivatives in recent months”