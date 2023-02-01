From this Wednesday there will be a new increase in the price of regular gasoline, which will be $250 a gallon and will remain at 10,399 pesos in various cities of the country.

The Energy and Gas Regulation Commission explained that the increase in value is due to several reasons, one of which is that “191 pesos for regular updates on February 1 of each year that respond to current laws and regulations.”

“$59 pesos for the effect of variations in the income of the fossil gasoline producer and its effect on the structure, whose differential with the international price is stabilized through the Liquid Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), and reducing the ethanol blend level per gallon of gasoline from 5% to 4% for February,” they said.

It may interest you: Unemployment continued to fall and returned to pre-pandemic levels

They added that the increase is intended to reduce the fiscal impact of the FEPC due to the dynamics of international prices of refined products, “which have increased due to international factors such as the price of oil and the level of global risk that affected the exchange rate in the country”.

“Even including the increase in the price of regular gasoline, Colombia continues to have one of the cheapest gasoline and diesel prices in Latin America due to the operation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), which has mitigated the inflationary pressure of the increases in the prices of oil and its derivatives in recent months,” they added.

On the other hand, the price of the ACPM did not change, highlighting the CREG that the government “continues with a stabilization policy and, therefore, the income to the fossil producer of the ACPM stabilized by the FEPC was reduced so as not to impact the price of the ACPM due to the increases in the national tax on the ACPM and the retail distribution margin”.