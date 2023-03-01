The national government established that the price of a gallon of regular gasoline for March will have an increase of $400 throughout the country.

In six months of consecutive increases, the cost of gasoline has increased by $1,662 on average, while diesel has risen by $57.

This was announced by the Colombian Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG). This means that for the 13 main cities in Colombia the average price of gasoline will be $10,766. In February this weighting was at $10,399.

According to the authority attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the prices for the five main cities were as follows: Bogotá $11,173, Medellín $11,109, Cali $11,207, Barranquilla: $10,846 and Bucaramanga $10,925.

It is important to note that the national government has been raising gasoline prices since December 2022.

In the last month of the previous year the increase was $200 and for January 2023 it was $400. The trend was maintained for February, where the rise in the price of regular gasoline was $200.

The ACPM, for its part, was left with an average price of $9,065 for March 2023.

It may interest you: Viva Air bankruptcy stranded hundreds of passengers

more settings

The Government has been making gradual adjustments to the price of current gasoline in order to correct the high deficit presented by the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC).

The Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, announced that the Government would pay an additional $4 billion in the remainder of the year, corresponding to the obligations with the FEPC for indirect subsidies to liquid fuels.

With this additional payment, according to data provided by Ecopetrol, the Government is $27 billion away from settling its debt with the FEPC. At the beginning of the year, it was close to $40 billion, which set off alarm bells from both the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Treasury.

In mid-December, Ocampo had already announced the increase in prices for 2023. “This year we started with $200 per gallon, but we expect these increases to accelerate next year, a negative measure for the pocket of Colombians, but which we seek to balance with the discount in the SOAT price,” said the minister.

Both Minister Ocampo and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Diego Guevara, have affirmed that this measure seeks to clean up the nation’s finances, which, due to the gasoline subsidy alone, have been affected by up to $34 billion by 2022.

“This is a problem inherited from the previous government’s decision not to increase fuel prices: the deficit is 2.5% of GDP. Next year there is already an approved budget of $29 billion to pay the Fepc and we are trying to get additional resources,” Ocampo added at the meeting.

The national government presented the budget addition project to add close to $25 billion. $18.3 billion will come out of this total to pay the FEPC.