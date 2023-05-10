Gasoline smugglers would pay up to 6 years in prison

The Valledupar Government Secretariat announced, in a trill, that people who are “surprised” selling, trading or distributing illegal gasoline, They will be fined according to the Penal Code.

According to the sector, the fine would be 6,000 current monthly legal minimum wages, SMLMV, that is, $6,960 million, understanding that each Salary in Colombia exceeds $1,300,606.

The fine also implies 6 to 12 years in prison. “In addition, it strengthens criminal activity, puts at risk health and affects to the environment”, wrote the Secretary of Government.

Did you know that…⁉️ According to the Criminal Code, the illegal sale, distribution or commercialization of fuel implies a fine of up to six thousand SMLMV and imprisonment from 6 to 12 years. In addition, it strengthens criminal actions, puts health at risk and affects the environment. pic.twitter.com/zjPlJImIuK – Municipal Government Secretariat (@SecGobiernoVup) May 10, 2023

Government subsidized gasoline to lower its price and discourage smuggling from Venezuela. However, in recent months, the government of Gustavo Petro decided to increase the price of fuel to close the fiscal deficit.

The increase authorized for the month of May was $569Thus, the Vallenato citizens will pay $10,072 for a gallon.