Gastronomic Schools will compete in Popayán, today the contest begins, organized by Unicomfacauca – news

Within the framework of the Popayán Gastronomic Congress, gastronomy schools in the country will show off their culinary knowledge.

For the third consecutive year, Unicomfacauca will carry out the “Gastronomic Schools Contest”, in which renowned schools and universities in the country will participate.

This contest, which will take place from September 5 to 7 within the framework of the Popayán Gastronomic Congress, has among its objectives to exalt the gastronomic values ​​of the region and the talent of students from programs related to gastronomy at the national and international levels. .

In this version, institutions such as the Escuela Gastronómica de Occidente de Cali, the Agustiniana University of Bogotá, the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga, the Colegio Mayor de Antioquia, the Technological University of Pereira, the Javeriana University of Cali and, of course, the University Corporation Comfacauca – Unicomfacauca, whose Gastronomic Management Technology program is accredited in High Quality, will take on the challenge to find out which is the winning school of this third edition.

This Tuesday, September 5, will begin with a session of presentations by national guests and countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Portugal, an ideal opportunity to generate discussion forums and allow feedback between different cultures and schools, since not only It is committed to healthy competition, but also to growth in the educational field.

on Wednesday September 6, the contest will open with the presentation of the delegations, participating schools, contest rules, assignment of food laboratories and the pre-enlistment of raw materials, that is, everything necessary to start the next day without delays.

Finally, on Thursday, September 7, the schools will compete with the preparation of two self-created pastry products, one of which must be warm or hot, however, it will not be so simple, since they will have to use coffee in their preparations. , pork, chocolate and a surprise ingredient that will be revealed on the first day of the contest, testing the ingenuity and creativity of the participants to surprise the jury. Definitely, it is an event that will demonstrate the talent that the country has around the culinary world, with the support and organization of Unicomfacauca, headquarters and hostess, which for the third consecutive year is committed to encouraging the innovative, investigative and creative spirit of the participants.

