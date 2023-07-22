Gastronomy – a summer full of closing times? | > – News

Status: 07/22/2023 12:15 p.m

Closed today! From Sylt to Laboe, this is currently often on the doors of many restaurants – and that during the holiday season. Because there is still a lack of skilled workers in many places.

by Julia Janisch

It is one example of many: the Gasthof Victoria in Winnemark an der Schlei (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district). The restaurant has been around for 130 years, a family business in the sixth generation. The inn used to be open for lunch and dinner, plus there were large parties at the weekend. At lunchtime, owner Stefan Moese now only delivers his food outside the home, and the inn is completely closed three days a week. If there are big celebrations, he cannot offer day-to-day business at the same time. The reason: lack of staff. Only two of twenty employees are permanent.

Staff shortages since the Corona pandemic

There is no longer a lunch menu at the Gasthof Victoria. Owner Stefan Moese now delivers food outside the home – mainly to farmers and senior citizens.

Before Corona, Stefan Moese had two more permanent specialists – so far he has not been able to replace them. And mini-jobbers are still missing. “We no longer have service staff. That’s the bigger problem with us now,” says the innkeeper, “I still need at least one permanent employee and occasionally more temporary workers. There used to be a lot more people willing to work in the area.” He is now looking for new people via Facebook and Instagram. The Gasthof Victoria provides incentives through reduced working hours and a salary above the minimum wage. And yet it remains difficult to find suitable employees. “I would like to have lunch here in the restaurant again to get into conversation with people,” says restaurateur Stefan Moese.

The situation is similar across the country

Many companies in the country are doing the same as Stefan Moese from Gasthof Victoria, says the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga). As a result, opening times and offers are increasingly restricted. Overall, the situation is somewhat better than last summer, because mini-jobbers in particular, who were lost to the catering industry during the lockdowns, would work more in the catering industry again, according to Dehoga. However, there is a shortage of skilled workers almost everywhere – especially in rural areas.

Dehoga appeals to restaurateurs and guests

Lutz Frank from Dehoga demands more appreciation for the work in gastronomy – from entrepreneurs and guests.

Lutz Frank from Dehoga calls for more appreciation for the work in the catering trade from entrepreneurs and guests. “It needs the right duty roster, where the day off can really be granted. And of course we also have to be consistent with the payment, otherwise we won’t be able to get skilled workers.” In principle, the training should also be made more attractive and offer prospects. In his opinion, however, we must also be prepared for irregular opening times in the catering trade in the future. And higher prices so that employees can be paid well.

